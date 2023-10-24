‘I need help': Tampa mother says her 5 kids are missing in Gaza

A Tampa mother says she hasn't heard from her children, who are in Gaza with their father, since the war broke out weeks ago.

Hana Elnagar said over the summer, her five kids traveled from Tampa to Gaza with their father to see their grandparents. They are set to come home around Christmas time.

"I don’t want to think anything bad about my kids," she said.

Elnagar spoke with her kids before the war broke out earlier this month but hasn’t heard from any of them since.

"I still know nothing about my kids," she said. "There is not any news, there is nobody to tell me if they are safe, if they are good."

Elnagar's friend, Safa Qassm, is helping her during this difficult time.

"They go from playing in a park in Tampa to watching buildings completely leveled down to the ground because of a war that they genuinely don’t understand," Qassm said.

Elnagar's kids are U.S. citizens and all under 11 years old.

"My kids have a beautiful life (in Tampa)," Elnagar said. "I don’t know if they are going to come back here or no."

She is hoping the federal government could step in to help find her children.

"I need help to know where is my kids," Elnagar said. "I need help from the Congress, the Department, and everybody here in the United States to help me to get my kids back ... I need help to get my kids back as soon as possible, please."

Top U.S. officials for the first time are calling for a pause in Israel's aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip to get hostages and Palestinian civilians to safety and let more humanitarian aid in.

"There are no active efforts right now to evacuate Americans from the region, other than what we're doing in Israel and providing charter flights, there's no active efforts, and we're not parking ships off the coast and getting ready to send Marines in to get people at a, you pick the place over there, that's not happening right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Flights have successfully flown Americans and others out of Israel. Getting out of Gaza isn’t as easy of a task, humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza, but the borders are still shut down.