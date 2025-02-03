Tampa native rapper Doechii receives praise from community after Grammy win

It was an exciting Sunday night for 26-year-old rapper and Tampa native Doechii after she won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Her album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal," won over artists like Eminem and J Cole.

Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, became the third woman to win in this category. Previous winners include Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

During her acceptance speech, Doechii praised her hometown and acknowledged the talent in Tampa that needs to be recognized.

“I call myself the swamp princess because I’m from Tampa, Florida,” Doechii said. “There’s so much culture in Tampa, whenever people think about Florida they think about Miami, but Tampa has so much talent. Labels go to Tampa. There’s talent there, okay!”

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote "Tampa in the house!” Incredible to see your hard work pay off and win BIG, Doechii! Tampa is cheering you on!”

Her historic win even captured the attention of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who wrote "Salute to the swamp princess!”

“I went through so much,” Doechii said. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.”