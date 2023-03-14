Tampa Pizza Delivery Driver Helps 90-Year-Old Woman After Fall at Her Home

A family is thankful after a pizza delivery driver in Tampa helped their 90-year-old mother after a fall at her home.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the woman, Annie Goshen, suffers from dementia and stepped outside her home to pick flowers when she fell landing on a huge rock.

“She also had scissors in her hand, and you know she could’ve fallen on the scissors,” said her daughter, PJ Steele.

Security cameras at the home caught the driver named Joey helping her off the ground, walking Goshen insider hey home and staying until paramedics arrived.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Had he not been there, there’s no telling how long she would’ve laid there because where the house is here, we are on a dead-end street, and I don’t think anybody would’ve seen her,” Steele said.

Goshen told the station she hoped to meet Joey again one day.

“He just held her hand, and they talked and hugged,” Steele said. “I was just very touched.”