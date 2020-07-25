Tampa TV Reporter Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Getting Email From Concerned Viewer

A reporter at a TV station in Tampa became the subject of the story when she revealed her cancer diagnosis that came to light after receiving an email from a concerned viewer.

Victoria Price, a reporter at NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, revealed this week that she has thyroid cancer following a round of tests from medical professionals following an email in June from a viewer that she thought was cryptic.

“Hi. Just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself,” Price told the station the email said.

Price called a doctor and scheduled an appointment.

“My PCP agreed something was up with my thyroid. My neck was a bit puffy. The glands were swollen. Her guess was hypothyroidism, considering it runs in my family, so she ordered blood work and an ultrasound,” she wrote.

Price’s blood work came back okay and she tested negative for COVID-19, but on Tuesday she found out that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

“The doctor asked if I had any questions. Did I have any questions?! I’m a journalist. My head was EXPLODING with questions,” she wrote.

Price will have surgery next week where her thyroid will be removed and further tests will be done to see if the cancer has spread.

“The only thing more overwhelming than this diagnosis has been the outpouring of love and support that I never would have anticipated in a million years,” Price sad, adding the five year survival rate is 98 percent for the specific cancer.