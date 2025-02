Miami police said a tanker truck was leaking gasoline and had prompted road closures Wednesday morning.

Police closed 27th Avenue (North and South) from West Flagler Street to SW 2nd Street.

Chopper6 captured video of two tanker trucks and police response.

It was unclear what may have caused the leak and whether or not anyone was hurt.

Drivers should take 22nd Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.