Tariffs on China could mean disaster for bicycle shops

The Trump tariffs are like a stick in the spokes for the bicycle industry.

Even though the president announced he was suspending many of the tariffs for 90 days, the punitive measures against China still stand, posing a huge problem for bicycle shops. They are bracing for sticker shock at Big Wheel Cycles in Hollywood.

Store owners Sandy and Tony Chin say with 87% of bicycles sold in the United States being made in China, the whole industry will suffer if American tariffs against Chinese goods are really going up to 125%.

Imagine the sticker shock. One high-end street bike is nearly $12,000 right now, and it’s possible that model will soon cost more than $20,000.

“It’s already affecting us to the point where people are scared and they’re holding back and they’re not purchasing as much as before,” said Sandy Chin, admitting that she, too, is worried about the future of her business. “I am now, yes, but I think our service department and our parts department hopefully is gonna carry us through.”

But the parts are also mostly made in China, so it’s a chain reaction; there’s no escaping the impact of the tariffs.

“I’m very concerned,” said Tony Chin. “All our suppliers are telling us there will be an increase, they haven’t told us exactly how much.”

The manager of Bicycle Generation posted a video on YouTube discussing the tariffs’ impacts.

“Are the price increases coming? 100%,” said Grant Cordery.

“If you were thinking about buying a bike, and you wanted the push to go ahead and buy one, well why not go ahead and buy the bike now instead of getting hit with a thousand-dollar tax in there.”

He’s probably underestimating the price increase, because if it costs double to import a bicycle, the retailer has to pass that price on to the consumer.

There is plenty of inventory already in the country, so consumers aren’t likely to see that tariff-driven price hikes on bicycles, E-bikes, and scooters for at least a month or so.