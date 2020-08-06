Florida

Tax-Free Weekend for Back-To-School Items Starts Friday in Florida

It exempts state and local sales taxes on all school supplies that costs $15 and under, as well as for clothing costing $60 or less

It's a tax-free weekend for Floridians searching for back-to-school bargains.

But this year, in a pandemic, the priority may be on technology, as many Florida students will be returning to class via the internet. There may be less of a rush to buy school uniforms, with many students at many school districts beginning the year with remote learning.

The tax-free period runs from Friday through Sunday, thanks to the Florida Legislature. It exempts state and local sales taxes on all school supplies that costs $15 and under, as well as for clothing costing $60 or less. It also exempts taxes on the first $1,000 on computers and accessories.

In past years, retailers have also scheduled sales as an incentive to bring shoppers in during the tax-free days. Sales taxes are between 6% and 8% across the state.

