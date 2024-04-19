Taylor Swift shouts out “Florida!!!” in new double album

Taylor Swift shocked her fans early Friday morning by releasing her surprise double album "The Tortured Poets Department.” And, a couple songs on the album have “Swifties” in Florida in a frenzy.

After the first 16 songs were made available at midnight, Swift released the second half of the album at 2 a.m. ET.

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours," she captioned the announcement.

Fans in the Sunshine State are going wild with one of the songs, “Florida!!!” featuring the artist, Florence & The Machine, who sings the 2010 hit, “Dog Days Are Over.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The chorus of “Florida!!!” mentions the state being “one hell of a drug” and references using it as an escape. Some lyrics mention the need to forget and the use of the “drug” that Florida is.

Swift also shouted out a city in the Panhandle: Destin. The beach town is mentioned twice in the song, once at the beginning and once at the end, in the lyric, “So you work your life away just to pay for a timeshare down in Destin.”

Also, in the song, “Fortnight,” featuring artist Post Malone, she mentions Florida towards the end of the song with the lyrics, “Move to Florida, buy the car you want.”

“Tortured Poets” is Swift’s 11th studio album, and with the 15 additional songs, this makes the album her longest ever, edging out of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by one song.