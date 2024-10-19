Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicks off in Miami: A recap of Night 1

The first night of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour wrapped up after three hours of some of her best hits.

The sold-out three-night run is the final leg of the worldwide tour in the United States. According to StubHub, Miami is the best-selling stop of the Eras Tour this year.

Right at 8:00 p.m. on the dot Friday night, outside the Hard Rock Stadium, you could hear the roaring start to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Chopper 6 over the stadium showed heavy traffic, with strict parking rules and tight security in place.

“We noticed that there are helicopters overhead and there are checkpoints at each step of the way, so I feel really safe here,” said a ticket holder.

According to StubHub, buyers from 52 countries, excluding the United States and Canada, are attending the concerts—more than any of the other 2024 U.S. stops.

Excited ticket holders also dressed up for Taylor Swift. They wore different outfits representing her various eras, from country to pop.

“Um, I would be a mirror ball, which is from the folklore era,” said one fan.

“I’m in the midnights era,” said another.

“And I’m fearless. Fearless, I think, is just an album that encourages you to go out of your way and do things you wouldn’t usually do. She’s just an inspiration for me. Taylor is not just an inspiration to her fans; she’s an icon who uses lyrics that connect with so many,” said a ticket holder. “Her lyrics and songs are relatable to every aspect of life. Every single song has something you can connect with.”