Mother ‘disgusted' after teacher accused of trying to lure her 14-year-old daughter

A mother spoke out Friday after a Miami-Dade teacher was arrested for allegedly trying to lure her 14-year-old daughter.

Tyree Jamar Love, 24, faces charges of luring a child, offenses against students as an authority figure, and contributing to the delinquency/dependency of a child, according to an arrest form.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, Love started talking to the teen while they were both charging their scooters at Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens on Valentine's Day.

The victim told police they smoked marijuana together and that she falsely told Love that she was 17 years old and attended Carol City High School. The victim said they then exchanged phone numbers.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said their texting got more illicit, with Love sending messages such as: "I know a lot of outside chill spots or we can get a room. If we keep taking the risk and linking up, we have to be secure and can't let a single soul know anything."

According to police, Love is an employee of Young Musicians Unite and was teaching students to play instruments. They are contracted with the Miami-Dade County Public School Board.

After days of texting, the teen spotted Love at her school, and that’s when she got scared and told school staff what was going on.

"I’m disgusted," the teen's mother told NBC6 over the phone. "I just feel like you really can’t trust anybody because from what the school told me, I guess he works for the school on occasion. You don’t know who you can trust. It can be your neighbor. Your teacher. It can be anybody. It’s just alarming.”

The school district sent a statement about the arrest:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply troubled by the allegations against this individual, who was arrested by the Miami Gardens Police Department. While he is not an M-DCPS employee, he will no longer be permitted to serve as an after-school worker within the District. M-DCPS remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff"

A judge ordered Love to stay away from the victim and Buccaneer Park. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.