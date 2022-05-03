teacher appreciation week

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals in South Florida

The nationwide celebration honors teachers for contributing to the education and lives of their students

Teachers across South Florida and the country are being celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2 through May 6.

If you are a teacher, you will want to take a look at what some stores have to offer as part of this national celebration.

Here are some deals and offers teachers can get during Teacher Appreciation Week in South Florida. Teachers must present a valid educator ID to qualify.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 20 percent off for teachers and staff from May 2 through May 6.

Zaxby's is offering a Buy One Get One Free meal Tuesday, May 3.

Barnes and Noble will give teachers a free tall cup of coffee or tea Tuesday, May 3.

Insomnia cookies is giving teachers a six-pack of cookies with a $5 purchase. The offer ends on May 7.

Michaels store is sharing a 15 percent discount.

Office Depot and Office Max have two 20 percent coupons for teachers, The offer is for in-store shopping only.

