Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Toddler at Brickell Preschool

A teacher at a Brickell preschool was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slapping a toddler at the school last week.

Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, was charged with one count of child abuse for the incident December 19 at the Brickell Heights Preschool, located at 25 Southwest 9th Street.

According to an arrest report, the mother of the toddler - who police said is one and a half years old - noticed a red mark on the toddler's thigh. She took the child to urgent care, who notified Miami Police about the incident.

Surveillance video from the school showed Perez-Barrios striking the toddler several times in the thigh while changing his diaper.

Police interviewed Perez-Barrios on Tuesday, where she said the toddler would not stay still while changing the diaper and she held him tightly so he wouldn't fall off the table. She said she didn't remember hitting the toddler.

Perez-Barrios is being held on $5,000 bond and is prohibited from being a child care worker while the case is pending.