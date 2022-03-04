Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Touching Student's Breasts, Choking Other Students

A teacher at a Palm Beach County high school was arrested for allegedly touching a 17-year-old student's breasts while choking two other female students.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 52-year-old Stephen Goodman was arrested January 27th while at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School, where he teaches sports and health sciences in the International Baccalaureate Program.

According to a police report, the teen girl said Goodman put his hand on her shoulder before running it down the front of her chest on January 25th. Another student told police he saw the alleged action.

The victim had reported Goodman to school police in October 2021 for putting his hands on her waist, telling police she pulled his hands off of her and said not to touch her.

Police said the victim told them Goodman "would constantly make inappropriate comments about her" and would tickle her, touch her waist and made comments about both her bra and breast size earlier in the year.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department ended an investigation when the teen's mother declined to press charges.

Two other female students, ages 14 and 18, told police Goodman choked them on January 26th after discussing how to choke people.

Goodman denied the accusations against him.

"He claimed that he has never touched her intentionally, playfully, or for demonstrating something for class or even by accidental contact," the arrest report said. "He also denied making inappropriate comments to her."

Goodman was charged with a misdemeanor county of simple battery. He is scheduled to appear in court March 15th.