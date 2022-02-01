Broward County

Teacher at Piper High in Sunrise Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Student

37-year-old Rafael Guzman was arrested and faces one count of engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure

A teacher at Piper High School in Sunrise has been arrested on charges that he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

Rafael Guzman, 37, was arrested Monday and faces one count of engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

Rafael Guzman

According to an arrest report, Guzman asked the 17-year-old female student to stay after class on January 27th and later the two went into his private office inside the classroom.

The student told Sunrise Police that Guzman touched and kissed her chest before performing a sexual act on himself. Guzman later gave the student $100 and told her "not to feel bad," according to the report.

Guzman later admitted the actions to Sunrise Police and was placed under arrest, the report said.

Broward County Public Schools have not released a statement on the incident.

Guzman, of Tamarac, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

