Teacher Details Classroom Misbehavior of Parkland School Shooter

A teacher kept personal logs and samples of homework, tests, and other paperwork that detailed Nikolas Cruz’s misbehavior in her classroom, and she shared them with jurors for his defense in the ongoing sentencing trial Thursday.

Carrie Yon was the 20th witness called in Day Eight of the defense case designed to get a life sentence for the 23-year-old who has pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Yon taught Cruz eighth grade language arts at Westglades Middle School in 2013.

She testified Thursday that he was a regular disruption in class looking to get laughs from other students or just blurting out profanities aimed at her and classmates.

“He made me very uncomfortable,” she said. “I put him on my radar.”

Yon read from a log she kept and shared with school administrators and parents at the time.

On Oct.23, 2013, she noted how Cruz would behave when other authority figures were called to the classroom but would return to taunting the teacher when they left.

“Yes, now I can talk,” he said. When Yon tried to calm him down by praising him as “a good kid” Cruz responded, “I’m a bad kid. I want to kill.”

On Nov. 12, 2013, she noted how Cruz would curse and act out in the classroom.

He would crumple up, tear up, and throw away several worksheets the class was assigned. When security came to remove him, Cruz looked Yon in the eyes and said, “Can you please shut up?”

On Jan. 14, 2014, she asked Cruz to stop talking in class and he answered “I don’t care if you’re talking,” and then threatened the teacher with “You better give me a good grade on this assignment!”

She also showed some of his paperwork that was frequently covered with curse words and doodling of genitals and stickmen firing weapons among other scribblings.

Prosecutors are expected to cross-examine the teacher Thursday afternoon.

The state is seeking the death penalty. The defense team is trying to show Cruz was mentally and emotionally unstable throughout his childhood and is more deserving of a life sentence.