Teacher killed by estranged husband in apparent murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

A Port St. Lucie teacher was reportedly killed by her estranged husband in West Palm Beach on Friday, before he took his own life, according to police.

Jamie Felix, 45, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a motel and her estranged husband Ray Felix, 60, was later found dead outside a rental car facility, police said.

Port St. Lucie police, who are working with West Palm Beach Police on the investigation, said that the 45-year-old victim was a teacher at Manatee Academy K-8 School.

Earlier Friday, Jamie's coworkers notified Port St. Lucie Police of a suspicious email from her. Detectives later confirmed that Ray Felix made her send it to them.

Ray Felix allegedly made the couple's two children, ages 10 and 17, drive behind them while he confronted his wife about their divorce, at gunpoint in a rental vehicle, police said.

After fatally shooting Jamie Felix, police say he left the children with her, and drove to a rental facility where he shot himself, police added.

Ray Relix later died from his injuries at the hospital.

St. Lucie Schools reacted to Jamie Felix's death in a statement.

"St. Lucie Public Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamie Felix, a teacher from Manatee K8. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We will work together to support our students and staff members [who] have been impacted by her loss, which will include on-site grief counseling services for as long as needed. Jamie brought joy, passion and dedication to her students and the staff at Manatee, and she will be greatly missed," the statement read.