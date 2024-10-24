Teachers vote to keep United Teachers of Dade as official representative

The largest teachers union in Florida is celebrating a big win.

United Teachers of Dade (UTD) announced that 83 percent of members voted to keep them as the official representative when bargaining with the school district.

UTD President Karla Hernandez-Matz posted a video to YouTube thanking voters for their support.

"As education professionals, we will continue to advocate for dignity and respect in our workplaces, and continue to be a voice for our students, to secure the resources they need," she said.

Teachers were voting between the current union or the Miami-Dade Education Coalition, which was linked to the Conservative Freedom Foundation.

The union represents over 25,000 teachers and employees in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The vote to re-certify took place after the state passed a law that raised the threshold for labor organizations, requiring them to sign up at least 60 percent of employees.