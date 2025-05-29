Tears, confusion and fear among migrants over ICE detentions in Miami court

Once routine immigration check-ins are becoming increasingly risky for many immigrants in South Florida looking to fix their status.

NBC6 was there as people were left in tears when their loved ones were detained Thursday at their check-in appointments.

People were distraught leaving Miami’s immigration court. Most of the people detained have what’s called the I-220A form, which they received from border authorities when they entered the U.S., but it’s become increasingly difficult for immigrants with that form to fix their status.

"That is an injustice, an injustice, a great injustice," Yanet Correa screamed in Spanish after her husband was placed on an expedited deportation order after showing up to his immigration check-in in Miami.

The detentions are not only creating panic and fear, but Correa’s immigration attorney tells NBC6 it’s also creating confusion.

“When a person enters the U.S. at the border, they decide what law to process you under, and now here in court, they’re deciding to process you under a different law," attorney Janet Piñeiro said.

Piñeiro said she asked the judge for the chance to oppose the government’s position, but she hasn’t been given that chance.

Correa wasn’t the only one leaving Miami’s immigration court in tears as detentions of migrants with I-220A continued.

Yulisa Hernandez panicked when she saw that her husband’s check-in took longer than expected.

“I saw that they were taking a man who was outside here with me, and I look, and they just took him," Hernandez said. "I collapsed, I felt that I couldn’t go on anymore.”

Her husband was eventually released, but now she’s worried about what will happen to her when she shows up for her own immigration check-in next week.

“I’m afraid because you no longer have confidence coming here because we’re trying to do things the right way, and to see someone be taken just like that, for them to tell you you’re leaving, and that’s it," she said.

Hernandez is from Nicaragua and has been in the U.S. for three years. Right now, she said she plans to still go to her immigration check-in.