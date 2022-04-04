Tech Equity Initiative to Deploy $100 Million to Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College received a big donation Monday from the CEO of JP Morgan Chase.

Billionaire banker and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon, along with the Knight Foundation, the Miami Foundation, and Aire Ventures, launched a Tech Equity initiative of $100 million to Miami Dade College.

Dimon spoke exclusively to NBC 6 about the donation.

"And it starts here at a local community college, educating the kids with the opportunity, bringing them in, giving them the help they need," Dimon said.

The Tech Equity Miami program will foster and support technology education at Miami Dade College, whose population is mainly Black and Latino.

"It's a big day for our community. This investment by JP Morgan-Chase is really investing in all of Miami-Dade County so that we have education pathways that lead to prosperity and we train our workforce to stay right here," MDC President Madeline Pumariega said.

The tech funds will go towards creating scholarships, buying more computers and software, and additional curriculums emphasizing the latest technology.

Economists say jobs in the technology sector are growing, but the inclusion of minorities is not so much.

So now, Miami Dade College will be offering its more than 100,000 students another way to bridge the gap between ethnicity and technology with this new initiative.