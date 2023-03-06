Technical Issues Cause Delays at Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport was experiencing delays Monday due to technical issues, officials said.
Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration's Miami Center was experiencing the issues, which were leading to some delays.
The airport later tweeted that the issues were resolved but that it would take some time to resume normal operations.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.