Technical Issues Cause Delays at Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport was experiencing delays Monday due to technical issues, officials said.

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration's Miami Center was experiencing the issues, which were leading to some delays.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory (03/06/23) ⚠️

The FAA Miami Center is experiencing technical issues, and as a result, we are experiencing some delays. If you are traveling this afternoon, please follow up with your airline for the latest information on your flight. pic.twitter.com/5DYEnGhLUx — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 6, 2023

The airport later tweeted that the issues were resolved but that it would take some time to resume normal operations.

No other information was immediately known.

