Technical Issues Cause Delays at Miami International Airport

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami International Airport was experiencing delays Monday due to technical issues, officials said.

Airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration's Miami Center was experiencing the issues, which were leading to some delays.

The airport later tweeted that the issues were resolved but that it would take some time to resume normal operations.

No other information was immediately known.

