Teddy Could Become Major Hurricane; Not Forecasted to Impact South Florida

The Atlantic Ocean is active with five systems possibly being named by the end of the week - including one that could become a major hurricane in the coming days.

Hurricane Teddy became the latest named storm and has winds of 100 miles per hour as of the 5 a.m. advisory Wednesday, moving at 12 mph while sitting over 800 miles away from the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say it could reach as high as a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to threaten South Florida and could turn north before hitting Bermuda starting this weekend.

Hurricane Paulette remains with winds of 100 mph and is moving rapidly to the eas-northeast at 29 mph, but will not threaten the United States as it continues to move through the waters of the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Vicky has winds of 50 mph and sits over 750 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands while moving at 9 mph, but also has no watches or warnings issued and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression in the coming days.

Two disturbances could become named storms in the coming days, with one in the northern Atlantic Ocean having a 20 percent chance within the next five days and one off the coast of Africa having a 50 percent chance. Neither one is forecasted to have any impact on South Florida at this time.

While Hurricane Sally moves closer to the Florida panhandle, a disturbance in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico has a 40 percent chance in the next five days of becoming a named storm while moving away from the United States.