2020 hurricane season

Teddy Forecasted to Stay East of Bermuda, Strike Canada Later This Week

The latest advisory has the system with winds of 100 miles per hour while it moves north at 9 mph

Hurricane Teddy continues its push Monday through the Atlantic Ocean, pushing away from South Florida and keeping Bermuda and parts of Canada on guard.

The latest advisory has the system with winds of 100 miles per hour while it moves north at 9 mph and sits 165 miles to the southeast of Bermuda. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the island nation while a tropical storm watch remains in effect for portions of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay east of Bermuda before becoming a more powerful hurricane, causing rainfall of up to six inches ahead of striking Canada later this week as a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The remnants of Wilfred continue to churn in the southern portion of the Atlantic with winds of 35 mph during the final advisory issued late Sunday night by the NHC.

Meanwhile, a system in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean has a 60 percent chance of development in the next five days, but is expected to move east and will not impact South Florida.

