Teen accused in shooting of 16-year-old in Wilton Manors now charged as an adult

A 16-year-old who was allegedly playing with a gun in a Wilton Manors home when it went off and killed another 16-year-old back in September is now being charged as an adult.

Herbe Belony was arrested on a manslaughter with a firearm charge following the Sept. 16 shooting at an apartment at 403 Northwest 25th Street.

On Tuesday, his case was transferred to adult court.

Wilton Manors Police, Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call and found the victim, 16-year-old Christopher Granados, who was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Family Photo Christopher Granados

Investigators said Granados and Belony were playing with firearms when one of the guns discharged and struck Granados, officials said.

According to an arrest report, Granados and the other teen both had handguns and "began playing around pointing the guns at each other."

That's when one handgun went off and the bullet hit Granados in the head.

Granados was a student at Fort Lauderdale High School. Belony, an 11th grader, also attended the school.

“We all think this is a dream and we are waiting to wake up," mother Edith Medina told NBC6 in Spanish after his death. "How am I going to feel? Destroyed. A part of me is now gone."

