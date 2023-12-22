Teen accused of burning brother's ex-girlfriend's car in Miami with Molotov cocktail

A teen accused of burning his twin brother's ex-girlfriend's car with a Molotov cocktail in Miami is facing serious charges.

Dinio Ramos, 17, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, possession of a firebomb and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Records showed a Molotov cocktail was found next to the victim's vehicle, and that she received messages with pictures of her car on fire.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dinio Ramos

Ramos also at one point had a backpack filled with tape, nails, gloves, canned heat, a hand saw and matches, records showed.

Police said he confessed to the crime.

Ramos, who's being charged as an adult, appeared in court Friday where he was granted house arrest.