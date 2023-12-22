Miami

Teen accused of burning brother's ex-girlfriend's car in Miami with Molotov cocktail

Dinio Ramos, 17, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, possession of a firebomb and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen accused of burning his twin brother's ex-girlfriend's car with a Molotov cocktail in Miami is facing serious charges.

Dinio Ramos, 17, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, possession of a firebomb and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Records showed a Molotov cocktail was found next to the victim's vehicle, and that she received messages with pictures of her car on fire.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Dinio Ramos
Ramos also at one point had a backpack filled with tape, nails, gloves, canned heat, a hand saw and matches, records showed.

Police said he confessed to the crime.

Ramos, who's being charged as an adult, appeared in court Friday where he was granted house arrest.

Miami-Dade County

MiamiMiami-Dade County
