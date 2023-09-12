Teen accused of cutting teacher in the ear in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A juvenile male has been accused of cutting a female teacher at a Broward school in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident occured just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bright Horizons Center located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

Bright Horizons Center is listed as a specialized K-12 school servicing students with disabilities that require intense support, according to Broward County Public Schools.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile male student cut a teacher in the ear with an object, officials said.

The BSO school resource officer and school staff then detained the suspect on campus, and arriving deputies immediately began providing medical care to the victim.

Broward Sherriff's Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North for treatment of the injury that is not expected to be life-threatening. No other students or staff where involved in the incident.

At this time, the school has received the all-clear.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit will investigate the incident and the school’s administration is fully cooperating with the investigation.