Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County

A teen was arrested and accused of leading a reckless, high-speed pursuit Tuesday through the streets of Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call that afternoon of an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities said Kanye Eugene, 18, was behind the wheel of a blue Honda Civic that matched the description of the car involved in the armed robbery.

Exclusive video from Chopper 6 shows BSO deputies chasing the Civic through the streets of Lauderdale Lakes and near Fort Lauderdale.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise.

Deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit that Eugene "drove at a high rate of speed in a manner that showed a wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property." He's also accused of driving through the backyards of people's homes, driving against traffic, weaving between vehicles, and ignoring red traffic lights.

The chase came to an end in Sunrise when deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Eugene was taken into custody and was later arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police as well as driving without a license.

Eugene's mother told NBC 6 that the Honda was a rental car and that the passenger in the vehicle was her son's friend, who was not arrested.

She also said her son panicked because he didn't have a license when deputies attempted to stop him.

"They was simply cleaning the car to return the rental and all this transpired, and now they're all over the news looking like some robbers and they're not," Kathy Moleon said.

Eugene currently doesn't face any robbery charges. BSO said the armed robbery remains under investigation. The arrest report shows the robbery investigation is a separate investigation.

Eugene's bond was set at $5,500.