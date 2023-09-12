Teen accused of stabbing teacher in the ear in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A juvenile male has been accused of stabbing a female teacher at a Broward school Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident occured just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bright Horizons Center located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile male student cut a teacher in the ear with an object, officials said.

The BSO school resource officer and school staff then detained the suspect on campus, and arriving deputies immediately began providing medical care to the victim.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward Sherrif's Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

At this time, the center is on a secure status, and there is no active threat.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit will investigate the incident.