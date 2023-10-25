Teen accuses Margate Police of racial profiling, tackling him during arrest

A South Florida teen said police racially profiled him in his neighborhood and arrested him for allegedly diverting officers' attention away from a traffic stop they were trying to conduct.

On Wednesday, Isaiah Miland exclusively told NBC6 that he was arrested Sunday by the Margate Police Department and charged with two counts of resisting an officer and obstructing without violence.

Miland said he was waiting for their friend to come home from work, but she pulled up with police behind her. Records show the officer was conducting a traffic stop for a tint violation.

When the two teens noticed police, they approached and started recording. However, a backup officer warned them to get back.

Miland’s arrest form shows a police officer told the teens they could watch the traffic stop but needed to back away from the immediate area as they were “diverting my attention from the traffic stop.”

One of the teens recorded some of the interaction, and police are heard saying, “Go down the street, that’s all you got to do.”

The teens, who live in the neighborhood and were on a public road, felt they had the right to stay there.

“I was already far enough but just because of my color, because of how I looked, he just took me as a threat and felt the need to approach me,” Miland told NBC6.

The situation escalated when Miland said police tackled him to arrest him.

“There should be no instance an officer approaches a bystander and escalating the situation and then pushing them. That’s not de-escalation,” Miland said.

Records show Miland obstructed and opposed the lawful investigation. Police also claim he resisted arrest by getting tense and pulling his arms.

Miland denies all the allegations and hopes the several police officers who were there that day be held accountable.

“We are aware of the arrest and are reviewing if there were any violations of department policy or procedures," Margate Police Lieutenant Al Banatte said in response to the allegations. "We cannot provide any specific information on the incident at this time.”

NBC6 provided the videos and arrest paperwork to criminal attorney David Braun, who is not involved in this case. He questioned the part of the videos where police are heard ordering the teens to “go down the street.”

“You can’t really record an incident that you have the lawful right to do, you can’t do that if you are all the way down the street," Braun said. "But if you do step back and give officers the space they need to do their job while still remaining safe, then I think police need to respect the person's lawful right, First Amendment right to be there taking that video."

Meanwhile, Former Deputy Chief Orlando Aguilera from the Hialeah Police Department believes the Margate officers acted appropriately.

“If somebody is standing there and the officer doesn’t know what their intention may be, you can simply ask them, can you step down the street you are distracting, I am in the middle of an investigation, which is exactly what he did and unfortunately the person arrested did not comply,” Aguilera said.