Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North Lauderdale

A teen was airlifted to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North Lauderdale Sunday night, officials said.
The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Kimberly Boulevard and Rock Island Road.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian and found the teen who'd been struck by a vehicle.
He was airlifted to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.
The driver stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.