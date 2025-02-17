North Lauderdale

Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North Lauderdale

By NBC6

A teen was airlifted to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North Lauderdale Sunday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Kimberly Boulevard and Rock Island Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian and found the teen who'd been struck by a vehicle.

He was airlifted to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

