Teen and Adult Wounded in Double Shooting in Opa-locka

A juvenile was in critical condition and an adult was also wounded after a shooting in Opa-locka Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13800 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Opa-locka Police officials said the juvenile, believed to be 14 or 15 years old, was shot in the back and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The adult was shot in the back and the knee. Their condition was unknown.

Police said it's believed that the juvenile was innocent bystander.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.