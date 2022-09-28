Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar

An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said.

Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of S. Douglas Road in Miramar where McNeill surrendered, police said.

McNeill was found to be carrying a modified 9mm Polymer P80 pistol that has no serial number because it is basically a Glock handgun that is assembled from parts, the report stated.

There were 27 bullets in the magazine which is the reason for all the charges for the suspect who was a convicted felon as a juvenile, records show.

McNeill is charged with grand theft auto, burglary, and possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted juvenile felon.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $8,500.