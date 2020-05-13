Teen Arrested After 15-Year-Old Shot in the Head in Miami

Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Miami.

A teen faces charges of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon in Tuesday’s shooting, according to an arrest report from Miami police. NBC 6 is not naming him because he is a minor.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at a residence in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 78th Street. Witnesses told police the suspect was “recklessly brandishing” a firearm, the report said. At one point, he put the gun away but brought it out again, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, striking her in the head.

Arya Gray was sent to the hospital, where she later died, family members said. Officials have not confirmed her death.

“She was a beautiful girl," Gray's uncle, Sergio Rastelli, told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "She had her whole life ahead of her."