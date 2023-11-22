Teen arrested after alleged sexual molestation of girl, 7, and sexual assault of 1-year-old boy

A teen has been arrested at Miami International Airport on an open warrant over crimes he allegedly committed in 2021, an arrest report said.

According to the report, on October 30, Miami-Dade Police arrived at Gate H4 of United Airlines and arrested 18-year-old David Melendez for allegedly sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a 1-year-old boy back in 2021.

David Melendez

The arrest warrant states that a sexual assault investigation had been initiated after the young girl disclosed to her mother that during a family function on August 7, 2021, Melendez had allegedly touched her inappropriately and she saw him perform sexual acts on the 1-year-old boy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The girl was forensically interviewed and remained consistent with her allegations, the arrest report said.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Melendez was 16 years old. Now at 18, he is set to be tried as an adult.

During a bond court hearing Wednesday, the judge said Melendez had a hold for immigration.

Melendez is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by a minor and lewd or lascivious molestation on a child.

While there was no bond for the battery charge, bond for the molestation charge was set at $15,000.