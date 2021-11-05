Teen Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to Boyd Anderson High: BSO

A 14-year-old was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes Friday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. and placed it on a code red lockdown as a precaution.

BSO officials said the teen, a Lauderdale Lakes Middle School student who had been suspended, snuck into Boyd Anderson with the gun.

School officials said a student alerted them about a possible weapon on campus, and the school's resource officer and security were able to confiscate the weapon.

"The tip from the witness and the deputy’s quick response averted what could have been an extremely dangerous and potentially violent incident," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. "The men and women of this agency have worked hard to reinforce to our community the importance of seeing something and saying something. I commend the person who had the courage to speak up and the deputy who responded without hesitation to confront this possible threat."

Officials said the teen would be charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, trespassing on school grounds and disruption of a school function.

