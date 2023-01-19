Teen Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to High School in Tampa

Tampa Police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Wednesday after they said the teen brought a loaded handgun to campus.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place at Howard W. Blake High School, where a student told administrators that the male student may have brought the weapon to campus.

School resource officers and security approached the teen, who was not identified, and found the gun in the teen's waistband.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Police said the teen did not make any threats to the school or other students and said he got the gun from his house.