Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Davie: Police

A teenager was arrested after a bad crash in Davie sent four people, including a Fort Lauderdale Police, to the hospital.

The crash happened Monday morning, near Southwest 45th Street and South State Road.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a 16-year-old stole a car from Boca Baton.

The teen was charged with dealing in stolen property.

Police said an officer was investigating the stolen car when their cruiser and the stolen car crashed at the intersection.

Four people in the stolen car and the officer were taken to the hospital.

The officer has since been released.