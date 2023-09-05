Teen arrested after multiple cars broken into in Miami neighborhood

A teen was arrested after multiple cars were broken into in a Miami neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to an apartment building in the 3700 block of Northwest 24th Avenue in Allapattah shortly before 4 a.m. for a possible burglary.

One officer arrived and spotted the 17-year-old reaching into a vehicle through a window, the report said.

The teen and another suspect saw the officer and started running away, but the officer chased them and the 17-year-old was taken into custody, the report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The officer returned to the vehicle and saw that the window had been broken, then found two other vehicles nearby that had also been broken into, the report said.

Officers searched the area and found three additional cars that had been broken into, the report said.

A witness told police he'd seen the two suspects riding a scooter as they broke into three vehicles outside his home, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the area showed the two suspects arriving on the scooter.

The arrest report said a scooter was recovered at the scene and was found to have been stolen out of Miami.

After he was taken into custody, the teen told police he was the lookout while the other suspect broke into the vehicles, the report said.

It's believed the suspects broke into other vehicles in the area, possibly as many as 12, police said.

Multiple residents awoke Tuesday to find their vehicles had been busted open.

"Once I walk out, I see the back window of my car is busted and everything inside is just a mess, scrambled," said one resident.

The 17-year-old was arrested on six counts of burgary and one count of resisting an officer without violence.