Teen Arrested After Threatening to ‘Shoot Up' Pompano Beach Middle School: BSO

A 15-year-old has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to commit a shooting at Pompano Beach Middle School.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the teen entered a virtual classroom at the school Thursday morning and told the teacher and students "You guys better hide. I'm gonna shoot it up."

The teen then turned on his video camera and started dancing, officials said.

The school was placed on a code red lockdown while deputies searched the campus and determined there was no actual threat.

Investigators were able to track down the teen, who lives in Hollywood and attends another Broward County school.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. He faces charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.