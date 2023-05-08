Teen Arrested, Being Charged As Adult After Allegedly Robbing, Shooting Online Date in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale teen was arrested and is being charged as an adult after he allegedly robbed and shot a man he met through an online dating app back in February, an arrest report said.

On the evening of February 26, the victim began communicating through a dating app with the suspect, 17-year-old Frantz Petit-Compere and made arrangements to meet, the report said.

Frantz Petit-Compere

At the time, the victim knew of Petit-Compere under the false name, "Josh," the arrest report said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the victim drove to a large apartment complex at 540 Northwest 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale where he picked up Petit-Compere who climbed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, they drove to a dead-end street at 525 Northwest 2nd Avenue where they parked and sat for a period of time. Shortly after, Petit-Compere allegedly took out a green camouflage semi-automatic handgun and threatened the victim while demanding a cellphone and car keys.

A brief struggle ensued in the car and during the struggle, the firearm discharged and shot the victim in the lower left thigh, the arrest report said.

Petit-Compere then allegedly grabbed the keys and the cellphone and fled from the vehicle on foot before scaling a barrier wall around the large apartment complex and running in an unknown direction, the arrest report said.

Fort Lauderdale police arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg before Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to Broward General Medical Center where he was expected to make a full recovery.

The vehicle, a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla, remained at the scene where police were able to lift prints and identify Petit-Compere as the suspect in the case, police said.

A photographic lineup was presented to the victim on March 2nd and he identified Petit-Compere as the alleged culprit, the report said.

Petit-Compere is facing charges of attempted felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

On May 5, a circuit court judge signed an order for Petit-Compere to be charged as an adult and be transferred from the Broward Regional Detention Center to the Broward County Jail.