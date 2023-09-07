Teen arrested for allegedly making false report of gun at high school in Coconut Creek

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after authorities said she submitted a false report that there was a person with a gun at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police spokesman Scotty Leamon said the report was received between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through the FortifyFL app, intended for the reporting of school emergencies and tips.

"We sent, I believe, five to six extra cops out to that school that day," Leamon said. "It does cost us extra resources and everything. It gets everybody up into an uproar."

The high school was placed on a secure status - one level before complete lockdown - but later deemed clear, after authorities said they found no evidence of what the tip had reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"As they investigated into it more, they found that the tip came from a 14-year-old girl from Pompano," Lemon said. "We arrested that girl for a false tip of violence."

Leamon told NBC6 that the teen girl was a student in Broward County Public Schools, but not at Monarch High School.

"We have a pretty good idea why," he said. "But, you know, really, to us, that's not the point. The point is just not to do it."

Leamon added that Coconut Creek Police have been in touch with authorities in other nearby jurisdictions about similar false reports.

"Words matter, you know. So, you may say something and not mean it. You may type something out and think you can be anonymous," he said. "But we're going to find out who did it, and we're going to hold you accountable for that. So, this is a serious thing."

NBC6 is working to get more information about the suspect, as well as the response from the school district.