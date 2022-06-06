Teen Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Mass Shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Event

A 17-year-old was arrested in Canada for allegedly making threats online to shoot people at an LGBTQ+ event in West Palm Beach, police said.

The teen was arrested early Monday after an investigation involving the West Palm Beach Police Department, and New York Police Department, along with Canadian law enforcement and the FBI. He was not identified because of his age.

The search for the suspect began when someone made a video on Omegle on Sunday threatening a mass shooting at the Pride on the Block event.

In the video, the suspect waved a handgun, made homophobic comments and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident, police said.

The suspect was charged with threats to commit a mass shooting, police said. The video and the gun seen in the video were seized by Canadian police.