Teen Arrested for Carjacking Elderly Man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the Nov. 5 crime, Broward Sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Surveillance video previously released by BSO showed the carjacking in broad daylight at the RaceTrac gas station located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

In the footage, a group of five males approaches the victim when he pulls into the gas station and tells him one of the taillights on his red Volkswagen Jetta was broken.

When the victim exits out of his car to inspect, the 15-year-old suspect enters the driver's side of the vehicle, which was still running, detectives said.

The victim tried to pull the suspect out of his car, but he was pushed to the ground as the group fled. He suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was later recovered in Fort Lauderdale.

In the investigation, detectives later identified the 15-year-old, who confessed to the crime after his arrest, BSO said.