Teen Arrested For Online Threat to Stab Another Student at High School in Coral Springs

A teen was arrested for allegedly threatening to stab another student using direct messaging on social media, according to Coral Springs police.

Jeremy Byrd, 18, is being charged with one count of a written threat to kill or do bodily harm for the messages.

The school resource officer at a high school in Coral Springs was contacted by a 10th grader on Mar. 9 who was in a group Snapchat message with other students.

In the Snapchat group, the 10th grader says there were messages that Byrd was armed with a knife with the intention of stabbing a student on campus.

According to an arrest report, the girl who sent the warning messages, identified as former student Mariana Silva, was scared and also reported the threat to administration.

Silva showed authorities the messages between her and Byrd which occurred via Instagram DM.

"We're all planning on jumping him," the messages read in part. "And one of us gonna stab him."

Silva also says Byrd sent a disappearing image of himself holding a knife on campus in pottery class.

According to the arrest report, Byrd admitted to sending the messages and photo but claims he meant the threat as a joke that went too far.

Police say they are still taking the incident very seriously.