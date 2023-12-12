Teen arrested for shooting employee at Pembroke Pines food store

A shooting at a Broward food store left an employee with several gunshot wounds — and a teen in jail.

Officials say the victim is expected to survive, but the ordeal left him with gunshot wounds in his arm and backside.

The incident happened at the Pasadena Food Store near North University Drive in Pembroke Pines just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Store owner John Oonnoonny tells NBC6 that the injured employee called him right after getting shot.

"He called me and I told him 'did you call 911?'," said Oonnoonny. "He ran this way and he was at an apartment there and I ran there when I came I ran to the apartment and he was there the police were there."

Pembroke Pines police officers say shots were fired inside the store as the victim tried to get away.

While the store clerk was running away, the suspect also fired multiple shots at the store clerk.

Police quickly searched and found the suspect a short time later — still in possession of the firearm.

The teen suspect is facing a charge of attempted homicide.

"Knowing that we arrested this person tonight, it is believed that we have taken a violent and dangerous criminal off the streets," police said.

Oonnoonny says he is thankful his employee, who is now recovering in the hospital, will survive.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed," he said. "He’s a young guy. He has a child and a wife, so we don’t want anything to happen to him."