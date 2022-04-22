Teen Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to Coconut Creek High School

A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to the campus of Coconut Creek High School Friday, officials said.

Coconut Creek Police officials said officers responded to the school on Northwest 44th Avenue.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers searched for a weapon, though none had been found, officials said.

The male student, from North Lauderdale, is charged with possessing a gun on school grounds, defacing its serial number and disrupting a school function, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was hurt in the incident.