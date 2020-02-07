Teen Arrested in 2018 Crash That Killed Friend, Hurt 2 Firefighters on I-95 in Miami

A teen who authorities say killed his friend and injured two firefighters in a 2018 crash on Interstate 95 in Miami has been arrested.

Alexander Martinez, 18, appeared in bond court Friday to face charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, and DUI causing serious bodily injury and damage to property in the May 19, 2018 crash.

According to an arrest warrant, Martinez was behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota Rav4 that lost control and collided with a concrete wall before slamming into the scene of another crash, injuring two firefighters who had responded to the earlier incident.

Martinez had four friends with him in the car, and one of them, 17-year-old James Villa, was killed in the crash.

The Rav4 was traveling at more than 80 mph when Martinez lost control, more than 20 mph over the 60 mph speed limit, the warrant said. Martinez had also been drinking the night of the crash, the warrant said.

"The suspect unlawfully drove a vehicle in a reckless manner, on a restricted driver's license in violation of his restricted license restriction, at an excessive rate of speed, while impaired by alcohol, and with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit," the warrant said.

In court Friday, Judge Mindy Glazer set bond at $100,000, with a no driving order and surrender of his passport.

"Pretty serious and it's very serious and tragic charges and I understand he’s presumed not guilty, that being said I have the family in court and they have surrendered his passport today," Glazer said.