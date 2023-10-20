Teen arrested in Coral Springs home invasion robbery where man was stabbed, hit with AK-47

A 19-year-old is facing charges in a 2022 armed home invasion robbery in which the victim was stabbed and beaten with an AK-47-type weapon, authorities said.

Dorshawn Montez Charles Tate Jr. was arrested Wednesday in the Sept. 26, 2022 robbery, court records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dorshawn Montez Charles Tate Jr.

The incident happened at an apartment building in the 3700 block of Terrapin Lane.

The victim told investigators he'd opened his door briefly to retrieve an Amazon package when 6 to 8 masked men wearing all black entered his home with rifles and handguns, court records showed.

The records said Tate hit the victim with the AK-47-style weapon and stabbed him in the back with a knife.

The suspects stole the victim's iPhone, $1,200 in cash, marijuana and nine pairs of designer shoes, including Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior, Versace, Burberry, Air Jordans, Nike, and Kappa, the court records said.

Police later found a black knife handle and a bent knife blade with blood on it in the victim's apartment.

DNA evidence from the knife and from the AK-47 helped detectives make the arrest, authorities said during Tate's bond court appearance.

"There’s DNA evidence that Mr. Tate, while in possession of an AK-47 style firearm, used the firearm as a bludgeoning weapon against the victim and then also stabbing the victim," a prosecutor said.

Tate was charged with armed robbery home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and was booked into jail.

He was ordered held without bond Friday. In court, the prosecutor said it isn't the first time Tate has been in trouble with the law.

“He has a prior for possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Additionally, I’m showing that he was arrested in February of this year from federal charges of carrying a firearm while committing a drug trafficking offense," the prosecutor said.