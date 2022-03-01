Teen Arrested in December Shooting of Student Near Norland High in Miami Gardens

A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of another 16-year-old during a fight near Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens in December, police said.

The 16-year-old is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 14 shooting, Miami Gardens Police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the shooting happened after a group of students were involved in a physical altercation after school.

The victim, identified by family members as Norland High student Carlton Bridges, was initially hospitalized in critical condition but survived.

Police said they received information from the community and "thoroughly" investigated all leads which led them to the teen suspect.

