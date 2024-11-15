Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Florida City with ‘familial ties': Police

An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man on a Florida City street that police said involves "familial ties."

Kendy Javier Torres-Figueras is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Thursday morning shooting.

Florida City Police officials said the incident began when they received a gunshot detection alert around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Drive and U.S. 1 near a hotel.

While officers were responding they received multiple calls of a person shot and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who'd been shot in the chest laying on a sidewalk.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kendy Javier Torres-Figueras

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue flew the man to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

According to an arrest report, the man had been a passenger in a pickup truck while Torres-Figueras was driving a Toyota Corolla.

At one point, both vehicles came to a stop and Torres-Figueras displayed a firearm to the victim, the report said.

Torres-Figueras got out of his car and the victim got out of the truck and told Torres-Figueras "stop threatening me," and that's when Torres-Figueras opened fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times in the torso, the report said.

Torres-Figueras fled the scene, but the entire incident was captured on surveillance and the driver and a passenger in the truck identified the gunman as their nephew, Torres-Figueras, the report said.

Police haven't said exactly how Torres-Figueras and the victim might be connected.

Torres-Figueras later surrendered to Florida City Police and was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.