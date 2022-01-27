Teen Arrested in Little Havana Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Woman

A 17-year-old is facing vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a high-speed crash that left a woman dead and another critically injured in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood earlier this week.

The teen, who was identified as the driver of the stolen Range Rover that caused the crash, is facing four other felony charges in addition to vehicular homicide including leaving the scene of a crash causing death, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury, driving without a license causing death and driving without a license causing serious injury, Miami Police officials said Thursday.

The hit-and-run crash happened around noon Monday at the intersection of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street.

Officials said the Range Rover blew through a stop sign and slammed into a red Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses said the Range Rover could have been speeding down the street at nearly 100 mph before the collision.

The violent collision killed the Altima's driver, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, and left her friend who was a passenger in the car critically injured.

Five parked cars were also struck after the initial impact, and the Range Rover eventually crashed into a fence.

The teen and two others who were in the Range Rover immediately fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police said they've identified all the parties involved, but haven't said if the other two who were in the Range Rover would face any charges.

An arrest report said Sanchez's friend, Dania Montero, suffered multiple brain bleeds, a broken spine, a spleen laceration and multiple rib fractures. He had to have surgery to remove her spleen and remains in extremely critical condition.

The report said the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade earlier Monday.

Sanchez's family said they have been in mourning since the tragedy.

"We are really sad, really sad. My mom was a nice woman, mother, daughter, friend, grandmother and this is something that nobody wants it. You never prepare for this. Never," daughter Yaquelin Acosta said.